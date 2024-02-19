Hostess Just Mashed Up It's Best Snacks

Last summer, Hostess shook up the snack world with the unexpected mashup between their iconic Ding Dongs and Twinkies and now, they're at it again. Hostess has announced the launch of their latest mashup, this time bringing the excitement to breakfast with HoneyBun Donettes. The new mashup treat will combine two of the brand's most loved snacks in one treat by bringing together the Hostess HoneyBun and the Hostess Donette.

The new HoneyBun Donettes will incorporate the warm cinnamon and sweet vanilla glaze of the HoneyBuns with the soft, fluffy texture of the Donettes. Per the brand, the treat is made without high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or artificial flavors.

"We know that snack lovers are increasingly seeking new flavor combinations, and the melding of distinct tastes and textures offers a unique snacking experience," Chris Balach, vice president, marketing, Sweet Baked Snacks at The J.M. Smucker Co. said in a statement. "The Hostess brand continues to lead in delivering mouthwatering innovations like HoneyBun Donettes that satisfy consumers' cravings and bring joy not only to their breakfast routine, but throughout their day."

For snack fans wanting to try this new Hostess mashup, this is what you want to know. The HoneyBun Donettes are set to start rolling out to grocery retailers and convenience stores nationwide starting in early March. They are available in both standard bagged packaging as well as in a single-serve option. Fans can find a local retailer at this website here.

This is just the latest snack innovation from Hostess. Last year, the brand introduced Kazbars to their lineup. Kazbars combine layers of soft chocolate, cake, creme, candy crunch, and melt-in-your-mouth caramel or smooth fudge all covered with a rich chocolate-flavored coating topped with a drizzle. They come in two flavors, Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate.

"We know that consumers are craving multitextured snacks — and the variety of creamy, crunchy and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one," Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands said in a statement. "This new kind of snack delivers on the familiar, moist Hostess cake consumers know and love with a new, delicious fusion of layers and textures. The snack has performed strongly with consumers throughout product-testing, and we're excited to see that translate in the marketplace."

What do you think? Are you excited for the HoneyBun Donettes? Will you be giving these a try? What are some other snacks you'd like to see in a mashup? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!