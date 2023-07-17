Hostess Launches New Ding Dongs, Twinkies Mashup Snacks

Two of Hostess’ most iconic snacks are joining forces to create a brand-new mashup that will give snack cake fans the best of both worlds. Hostess recently announced the debut of the all-new Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups, the brand’s latest innovation. The new snack brings together two of Hostess’ most beloved treats — Ding Dongs and Twinkies — in one new offering to give fans the best of both worlds.

According to Hostess, the new Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups feature the moist, spongy cake and creamy filling beloved by Twinkies fans enrobed with the rich, fudgy chocolate frosting of Ding Dongs. The new snack comes in a 10-count multi-pack and are set to start rolling out to Walmart store shelves nationwide this month. And if the new mashup snack sounds like the perfect new treat, you don’t have to worry. Hostess says that this one will be a permanent addition to their lineup so fans won’t have to worry about grabbing all they can with a limited release.

The Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashup is Hostess’ Latest Innovation

The Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashup is just the latest snack innovation from Hostess this year Earlier this year, the brand introduced Kazbars to their lineup. Kazbars combine layers of soft chocolate, cake, creme, candy crunch, and melt-in-your-mouth caramel or smooth fudge all covered with a rich chocolate-flavored coating topped with a drizzle. They come in two flavors, Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate.

“We know that consumers are craving multitextured snacks — and the variety of creamy, crunchy and rich layers in our new Kazbars will make every snacking experience a more joy-filled one,” Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands said in a statement. “This new kind of snack delivers on the familiar, moist Hostess cake consumers know and love with a new, delicious fusion of layers and textures. The snack has performed strongly with consumers throughout product-testing, and we’re excited to see that translate in the marketplace.”

Hostess also recently rolled out their Fourth of July themed snacks. The limited-edition treats includes Cupcakes, Donettes, and Twinkies all with a patriotic theme: Patriotic CupCakes, Strawberry Donettes, and Patriotic Twinkies. They began to hit stores in mid-June and while they are limited edition, you might still find them on store shelves. Check your local retailers.

What do you think? Are you excited about the new Ding Dongs x Twinkies Mashups? What are some other snack cakes you’d like to see a mashup of? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!