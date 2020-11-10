Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Reignite Their Feud for a Good Cause

The superhero movie boom has helped bring some beloved actors and actresses into the public eye, but Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have gotten into a league all their own. The actors, who played Deadpool and Wolverine in Fox's universe of X-Men movies, never officially shared the screen with each other, but that hasn't stopped them from uniting offscreen multiple times. The pair have also developed a habit of poking fun at each other on social media -- something that both actors have decided to weaponize for a good cause. On Tuesday, it was announced that Reynolds' Aviation Gin company and Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee company are teaming up with Sam's Club in a new "feud" for charity, which will raise money for both the SickKids Foundation and the Laughing Man Foundation. This comes after the feud was first teased in the official Sam's Club booklet late last month.

The news was announced via two tongue-in-cheek teaser videos, which you can check out above and below.

From November 10th to December 20th, anyone will have the ability to purchase Aviation Gin or Laughing Man Coffee at Sam's Club locations, with each purchase counting as a "vote" for Team Ryan or Team Hugh. If any fans want to participate without making a purchase, they can also vote online, and enter for a chance to be one of five lucky winners who get to bring a guest to a virtual party with Reynolds and Jackman. Ultimately, the winner between the two actors will just earn bragging rights, as Sam's Club has already pledged to donate equal amounts to both the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation on December 20th.

Reynolds and Jackman's "feud" has delighted Marvel fans and those who love drama for years now, with the pair going to great lengths to taunt each other on social media. But it comes to their Marvel roles, it sounds like the pair would definitely still enjoy the possibility of working alongside each other.

"I think convincing Hugh of that would be a near-impossible feat, but there’s no human being I love more than Hugh Jackman in that universe, and equally so as a friend," Reynolds said in a 2018 interview. "He’s just the best. I already miss him as Logan, so I’m one of those guys that whenever I see him, I’m like, ‘Come on, man. Just one more. Come on. We’ll do it together. It’ll be fun. Come on! On three. Here we go, together. One, two, three, together,’ and it’s always just me saying it.”

