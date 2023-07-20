Inventing Anna Subject Anna Delvey Releases Her First Single

Anna "Anna Delvey" Sorokin might have been best known for inspiring the Netflix series Inventing Anna, but she is pivoting towards a whole new corner of popular culture. On Thursday, Delvey, Brooke Butler, and Audio Chateau dropped a new song, titled "What The Hell?". The track, which is Delvey's debut single, will also serve as the theme song for her podcast, The Anna Delvey Show. The song is produced by Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt and Sean Glass, and features a brand-new audio recording of Delvey, including audio from when she was imprisoned at Riker's Island. Delvey is currently on house arrest for charges of overstaying her visa, and has previously been charged and convicted for a number of crimes, including attempted grand larceny.

"What the Hell? is authentic to the type of music I like to make," Gutstadt said in a statement. "It's a fun song and I know a lot of folks will be curious to hear this side of Anna. My hope is that the TikTok world will have some fun with this as well."

What Is The Anna Delvey Show About?

The guests on The Anna Delvey Show will include Julia Cumming, Whitney Cummings, Julia Fox, Jeremy Harris, Emily Ratajkowski and Kenny Schachter. The Anna Delvey Show is a production with Audio Up and Sean Glass' Reunion Audio.

"This will be the first time I have my own platform to share my personal views on the public's fascination with my life story while in conversation with guests across multiple industries including business, media, entertainment, art and more," Sorokin said in a statement. "I'm interested in examining how rule breaking can build you up as well as tear you down while also creating a polarizing reaction from the public."

"The Anna Delvey Show is a truly visceral experience that taps into the public's fierce fascination with Anna and her public image. Right or wrong, many of us find ourselves rooting for Anna's future and that's what this show examines," said Audio Up's Chief Creative Officer Jimmy Jellinek.

"In a landscape of wayyy too many podcasts, I'm excited to offer something truly unique. Everyone wants to get to know the real Anna Delvey. Her story has fascinated the world, and guests are excited to be on this show and meet her. Her experiences and point of view open people and provide audiences with a window into the featured guests they won't hear elsewhere. Audiences will not hear anything like this anywhere else," added Sean Glass.

What is Inventing Anna about?

Sorokin's life was dramatized in Inventing Anna, a Netflix miniseries in which a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene – and stole their money as well. The series stars Julia Garner as Delvey, with Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent, Arian Moayed as Todd Spodek, Katie Lowes as Rachel Williams, Alexis Floyd as Neff Davis, and Laverne Cox as Kacy Duke. The series is based around Jessica Pressler's reporting on Delvey's real-life scandal.