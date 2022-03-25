Netflix True Crime Drama Continues to Dominate Streaming Charts With 2 Billion Minutes Watched

Crime shows have become a major staple for Netflix over the last few years. Whether they are documentary projects or scripted productions based on actual events, Netflix subscribers have been eating up true crime titles. The latest of these hits is a series called Inventing Anna, starring Ozark breakout Julia Garner. The newest streaming ratings continue to show just how strong a performer Inventing Anna has been for Netflix.

Nielsen recently posted the streaming numbers for the week of February 21st through February 27th. During that span, Inventing Anna was the most-watched original series on any streaming service, blowing all of its competition out of the water. Inventing Anna racked up more than 2 billion minutes-viewed over the course of that week. Netflix’s Love Is Blind came in second, with just over 1.3 billion minutes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inventing Anna tells the story of a journalist who sets out to investigate the life of supposed German heiress Anna Delvey, who had been created her identity in order to steal from wealthy New Yorkers. Garner stars in the series alongside Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, and Laverne Cox.

“It was really surreal,” Garner told Elle after meeting the real-life Anna Delvey. “She’s very funny, when you meet her in real life, and so I knew there had to be that comedic aspect to the show. Very funny, very likable, and she wanted to talk, as much as she was able to. But I also still don’t think that she thinks she did anything wrong. I think she just wanted power, and prestige, and success, and she was still thinking like that. It seemed like her perspective was still that she didn’t do anything wrong, that she was just doing everything it took to get to where she should be. I don’t think she sees a difference between being hungry, and being ambitious.”

“I think Anna had a dream, and I think she believed in her dream, and when you have someone that believes that strongly in something, other people start to believe it too,” she added. “Even if she knew deep down that it was not real, I think there was a degree that she definitely believed in it. That’s why it’s so believable to other people. I also think she had a deep, deep fear of failure. She really did not want to fail, and behind the fear of failure is a deep fear of rejection, and behind the fear of rejection is somebody that’s struggling with their identity, because they’re not okay with who they are. And I don’t think Anna was okay with who she was.”

All nine episodes of Inventing Anna are streaming on Netflix.