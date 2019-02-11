Jake Paul Says He’ll Fight Soulja Boy For $20 Million

Controversial YouTuber Jake Paul recently said that he wants to step into the ring with rapper DeAndre Cortez Way, better known as Soulja Boy, who is also no stranger to controversy. Both parties appear to be interested, as Soulja Boy was the one who brought up the idea and said that he’s willing to put $20 million on the line.

TMZ recently caught up with Paul to ask him if he was serious about getting in the ring and squaring up against Soulja Boy. “It’s pretty serious,” he said. “I’m trying to fight him. I know it’ll blow up.” Paul went on to mention that while the fight is mostly business, he’s not the biggest fan of the controversies Soulja Boy has been getting wrapped up in recently.

One of the bigger blunders Soulja Boy has encountered recently was his failed console and handheld gaming device, one of which prompted a response from Nintendo. This ended with the rapper essentially losing the battle and taking his video game hardware off the Internet.

Getting back to the potential fight, Paul also made note of the fact that plenty of people would probably like to see either of them get knocked out, which is why he’s seemingly more than willing to go toe-to-toe with the rapper. The YouTuber already has one victory under his belt after facing off against fellow YouTube content creator Deji back in August of last year.

It’s only a matter of time before we find out if the two controversial stars will in fact settle this matter in a boxing ring. If it does end up happening, one of them stands to make a decent amount of money, especially if $20 million is on the line. For the full interview with Jake Paul and the Instagram Live session that essentially started all of this, those can be found right here.

