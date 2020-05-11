Spawn Star Jamie Foxx Does Hilarious Impressions of Dave Chappelle, Mike Tyson, and More

✖

Spawn star Jamie Foxx unleashed a hilarious series of impressions including two different Dave Chappelles, Mike Tyson and plenty more celebrities. The comedian sat down with WNBA phenom Candace Parker on Instagram Live. When it came time to show off his craft, the man did not miss a beat. Have you ever seen one person cycle through Jay-Z, Kermit the Frog, and Sammy Davis Jr. in one go? Well, if you watch the video below, you’ll get a great idea for how that’s possible. According to Foxx, it’s really simple because they’re all variations of the same voice. Upon close listening, you can start to hear it, but he’s still being way too modest.

Foxx was in the news earlier this year as people were afraid he wasn’t going to do Spawn after all. Comicbook.com learned that this was not the case after creator Todd McFarlane had mentioned that the upcoming reboot had lost an “Academy Award-winning guy.” This was a huge relief for Spawn fans who had been very interested in seeing what the actor could bring to the role.

Jamie Foxx giving advice on how to do impressions 👍🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/qDOybFvm7J — The Unsweet Texan (@Unsweet_Texan) May 9, 2020

"Last week I got some discouraging news, we had an Academy Award-winning guy who was going to do the movie with us, but he fell off," McFarlane told Shoryuken. "We had people willing to fund the movie as long as we had this guy attached but schedules were conflicting, and things had to change. That’s how close we are to getting this thing off the ground."

More good news for fans of the character though, as McFarlane says that grittier takes on the genre are in higher demand after Joker hit theaters.

"Everybody in Hollywood wants an R-rated, dark comic book movie, and Spawn is at the top of their list," McFarlane mentioned at FAN EXPO Vancouver. "The phone calls are coming in fast and rapid. I've been talking to a couple of Academy Award people, I've got the investors getting lined up. It's changed ever since the Joker from being me begging them to do Spawn dark and creepy, to them asking."

What did you think of Foxx’s impersonations? Will he be a good Spawn? Let us know in the comments!

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.