The Walking Dead Actor Jansen Panettiere's Cause of Death Revealed by His Family

Actor Jansen Panettiere died at the young age of 28, and now his cause of death is being revealed to the public, by his family.

In a statement, Jansen Panettiere's family – including his older sister, actress Hayden Panettiere – revealed the following about how he passed:

"Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications."

In other parts of their statement, Jansen Panettiere's family reflected upon everything that he meant to them:

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit. His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.

His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered. We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

(Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Jansen Panettiere's screen credits included Ice Age: The Meltdown Everybody Hates Chris, Blue's Clues, the animated film Robots, and TV series Hope & Faith and Third Watch. Jansen and Hayden Panettiere got to appear together in the 2004 Disney Channel movie Tiger Cruise; he joined the cast of The Walking Dead in 2019, playing Casper in the penultimate episode of Season 9, "The Calm Before". That was one of the most pivotal episodes of the entire series, as it featured the horrific surprise deaths of some key characters, who were all abducted and killed by the villain Alpha and her group The Whisperers. Jansen's character was one of said victims, and the actor got to play both the human and zombie versions of Casper during his appearance.

The Walking Dead production company Valhalla Entertainment issued a statement upon Jansen Panettiere's death, which reads: "You might remember Jansen as 'Casper' in 'The Calm Before' in Season 9 of #TheWalkingDead. He will be deeply missed. The whole #TWDFamily is thinking about the Panettiere family right now."

We continue to offer our condolences to the whole Panettiere Family in their time of grief.

Via: ABC News