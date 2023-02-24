The end is the beginning, but it's the beginning of the end for Fear the Walking Dead. AMC announced the eighth and final season of the first Walking Dead spin-off is split into two six-episode parts (premiering May 14th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+), with the last six episodes airing later this year. ComicBook has the exclusive first trailer for Fear's season 8, which begins with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) coming ashore at P.A.D.R.E.: the oppressive island settlement where they hope to rescue Morgan's daughter, Mo.

The 30-second teaser video, which you can watch above, begins with Morgan and Madison as prisoners of P.A.D.R.E., a community home to collectors who "rescue" children — called "eggs" — stolen from their parents. A former collector who worked with P.A.D.R.E. in an attempt to find her own children, Madison would deliver kids to a dock called "The Birdhouse" and contact "Oriole" before shipping the offspring to the supposed safe haven that the survivors failed to find in season 7.

"You're about to play a crucial role in the next steps the settlement is about to take," says a mysterious voice over shots of caged walkers and staff-wielding child inmates. "That's how P.A.D.R.E. gets people to do what they want: they find out what matters to you and threaten it," Madison tells a young girl as they wade through a swamp. In-between images of moss-covered bog zombies — and the word "CLEAR" spray-painted on walls — Morgan says to Mo's adoptive mother, Grace (Karen David), "No matter what's coming, we have to live."

When we last saw Morgan's group of survivors, they escaped nuclear-irradiated Texas by raft. The teaser shows Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades) and June (Jenna Elfman) among the brewing rebellion as an army forms against P.A.D.R.E., but cunning survivor Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) is conspicuously absent from the new footage. "Do you really want to do this?" the voice asks Madison, who warns someone at gunpoint: "There's nothing you could do to me that's worse than what I'm already living."

The final season synopsis states, "The eighth season of Fear begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's and Madison's hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo."

Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades star in the new season premiering Sunday, May 14th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.