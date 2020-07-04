Kevin Smith Celebrates Jay & Silent Bob Co-Star Jason Mewes’ 10 Years of Sobriety

✖️

Kevin Smith first introduced the world to Jay & Silent Bob in Clerks back in 1994. Since then, the characters have appeared in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks II, and most recently, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith originally cast himself has Silent Bob so he could be in his own movie without having to learn any lines, and the role of Jay was based on his friend Jason Mewes, who portrayed the role. Throughout the years, Mewes has suffered from addiction, but yesterday marked the actors' ten-year anniversary of being sober, so Smith took to social media to honor the occasion.

"HAPPY SOBER BIRTHDAY, @jaymewes! Today marks 10 years of a booze-and-drug-free for my hetero-lifemate - a sobriety that led to nearly a decade of touring with our @jayandsilentbob Get Old podcast (now exclusively at #thatkevinsmithclub), as well as our #jayandsilentbobreboot Roadshow Tour! It’s been an excellent decade in which we both grew closer because Jay made the choice to keep it clean. It’s hard governing your habits but Jay does it daily now - and because he does, he makes our lives fun and profitable! In a Covid-free world, we’d be on a stage for one of our #jayandsilentbobgetold shows. But since we’re all in lockdown, I’m joining Jay on his day-long @twitch marathon stream to play both What’s In The Box as well as Mall Brawl! However, we might do a streaming 10 Year Birthday version of Get Old online this weekend (more when I know)! Meantime, congratulations to my fellow Highlands homey for this monumental accomplishment. I love you, Jay! Thank you for denying your demons so we can Reboot and Get Old together," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian during Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. As for the live-action Clerks movies, after years of development and differing drafts, it seems like the third film in the series will finally go in front of cameras in the near future. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of the film, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.