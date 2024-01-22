Pentagon Breaks Silence on Viral UFO Video

The Department of Defense has acknowledge, but refuses to confirm authenticity of a viral "jellyfish UFO" video.

A jellyfish-shaped UFO has taken the internet by storm over the past few weeks; so much so, the United States Department of Defense has been forced to comment on the matter. Reportedly obtained due to a leak at the Pentagon, the Defense Department's statement acknowledges the existence of the video, but fails to offer any more due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

In a statement obtained by NewsNation, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough says the department will "not comment on the authenticity of alleged DOD material that may have been leaked."

Gough goes on to add the DOD continues to take UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena)—the new government verbiage for UFO/unidentified flying object—sightings seriously.

"DOD takes public interest in unidentified anomalous phenomena seriously and is committed to openness and accountability to the American people," the statement continued. "This commitment must be balanced with the department's obligation to protect sensitive information, sources, and methods. "

The "jellyfish UFO" in question can be seen in alleged surveillance footage from a U.S. Joint Operations Base in Iraq and was first shared online by UFOlogist Jeremy Corbell.

"Today we release the FULL footage of a military filmed UAP incursion within a United States joint operations base," Corbell shared on Instagram earlier this month. "This UAP of unknown origin displayed transmedium capability – and has been officially designated by the United States intelligence agencies as a UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). This designation is currently maintained."

The "transmedium capability" Corbell mentions takes place when the craft, which is initially flying at first, appears to dip below the surface of water later in the video.

UAP and UFO tracking has reached an all-time high within the past two years, largely thanks in part to a Congressional panel hosted last year featuring three formers members of the United States Armed Forces testifying about their own personal experiences with UAP. Former intelligence official David Grusch was one of three former intelligence-adjacent witnesses that participated in a hearing before a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee. At the hearing, Grusch testified the United States government is in possession of "non-human biologics."

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

