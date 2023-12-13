UFO Whistleblower Says He'll Soon Reveal More Info

The former intelligence official at the center of many UFO-adjacent news stories this year says he'll soon come out with more information. David Grusch, a retired member of the United States intelligence community, came forward earlier this year with a complaint filed with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community. In it, Grusch alleged there were certain organizations within the United States government tasked with retrieving downed UFOS and "non-human biologics."

Now, Grusch says he'll soon be sharing more details. The reveal came during a recent interview when Grusch was asked why he hasn't been able to share any firsthand information regarding the alleged UFO retrieval programs.

"I will be discussing what I actually do know firsthand. I just could not overtly discuss that at the time, including at the (congressional) hearing because the Pentagon and the IC were sitting on some of my prepublication paperwork at the time," Grusch said in a new interview with NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas.

Grusch was one of the three former members of the United States Armed Forces that testified before Congress this summer regarding the complaint. Grusch reiterated during the hearing it's his understanding that the government has possession of what amounts to being alien bodies.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

"These sightings are not rare or isolated, they are routine," former pilot Ryan Graves added during the hearing. "Military air crew and commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena. The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.