Select people on Capital Hill were ecstatic earlier this month when they found out they'd be receiving a classified briefing on UFOs or UAP, unidentified anomalous phenomena, by Christmas. As it turns out, it appears members of the House Oversight Committee have already received the briefing in question, and some elected officials have more questions than answers after sitting through it.

According to Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), the crew of Congresspeople "didn't learn anything" on their latest visit to the Department of Defense. "The federal government learned to do this during the Second World War," Burchett told NewsNation of UFO retrieval programs. "You have to imagine Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the Manhattan Project, thousands of people working on the atomic bomb and less than 12 knew what it was."

He added, "These guys can swear under oath. They can take a lie detector test because they're telling the truth as they know it."

Burchett has been one of several members of the House Oversight Committee spearheading the UAP transparency campaign of the past year or two. Burchett was a major figure in this summer's public testimony from three former members of the United States Armed Forces, people who either had close interactions with UAPs or had known people that have had such interactions.

According to one of those testifying—former intelligence official David Grusch—the United States has, in fact, retrieved "non-human biologics" from crashed UFOs.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

"These sightings are not rare or isolated, they are routine," former piltor Ryan Graves added during the hearing. "Military air crew and commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena. The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.