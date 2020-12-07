Jennifer Garner Hilariously Recreates Sexy Alias Bikini Scene

✖

It's been nearly 20 years since Alias debuted on ABC, but now Sydney Bristow herself Jennifer Garner is recreating one of the series' most iconic scenes in a hilarious new video that she promised not to post. In the video Garner shared to social media, the actress recreated the infamous blue bikini scene from the series' second season, giving it a decidedly 2020 twist in an update that you have to watch for yourself to fully appreciate.

In the post, Garner noted that she was sharing the video to celebrate reaching 10 million followers on Instagram writing "I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community. To celebrate all 10 million of you, here is THE video I promised my manager and my publicist that I would never post. At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)

The video itself is a shot-for shot recreation of the scene from "Double Agent", the 14th episode of the series' second season, in which Sydney (Garner) along with Vaughn (Michael Vartan) and Jack (Victor Garber) must determine if CIA agent Lennox (Ethan Hawke) really is who he says he is. In the episode, an undercover Sydney emerges from a swimming pool in a sexy blue bikini. In Garner's post, the Alias scene plays up top while her 2020 recreation -- which sees her wearing a wetsuit and getting into a pair of Ugg slippers rather than high heels upon emerging from the water -- plays along the bottom. The post even uses the music from the scene, "Moving in Stereo" by The Cars.

Throughout 2020, Garner has been sharing quite a few hilarious and entertaining videos and posts. Popular posts feature her cooking and baking in her kitchen as well as a fairly recent photo of her calendar in which she scheduled herself a nap, giving followers not only a peek at her busy days but also reminding everyone that if you want to make time for yourself sometimes you just have to make it official.

As for Alias, with the show coming up on its 20th anniversary -- it debuted on September 30, 2001 and ran for five seasons on ABC, fans have wondered if there might ever be a reboot of the iconic spy series and last year, series creator J.J. Abrams' longtime editor Maryann Brandon revealed that the idea of an Alias reboot is one that's been considered.

"We've talked about it," Brandon told Awards Daily at the time. "I've often asked him about it, and he'll say, 'Yeah, maybe.' I have no insight whatsoever other than that. I mean, I love Jennifer Garner. She's extremely good at what she does and so I would be happy if they did reboot it."

What do you think about Garner's hilarious Alias homage video? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images