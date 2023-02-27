Jimmy John's Announces New Caprese Sandwich

The traditionally unchanging menu at Jimmy John's is about to make a sizable shakeup. Monday, the sandwich joint announced one of its most unique sandwiches yet: the new Caprese Salami Pesto sandwich. Using the chain's standard Genoa salami, the new sandwich adds slow-roasted tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, olive oil, oregano, onions, and mayonnaise before being topped with fresh mozzarella.

"We set out to develop a sandwich that was full of delicious Italian flavors," Jimmy John's culinary innovation boss Dustin Hilinski offered regarding the new sandwich. "But we also wanted to make it unique to Jimmy John's, which starts with hand-sliced salami – because we've always hand-sliced our meats as that makes all the difference – and then layer the other ingredients atop our iconic, freshly baked bread to create the most satisfying sandwich."

Unlike the rest of the menu at the sammie shop, the Caprese Salami Pesto sandwich is only a limited-time offering and will only stick around as supplies last. No definitive end date has been set for the sandwich.

What new sandwiches does Jimmy John's have?

The new Caprese Salami Pesto sandwich is the first new addition the chain is adding to its menu in 2023. Prior to the sandwichy take on caprese salad, the restaurant's last new addition was 2022's All-American Beefy Crunch. That sandwich was released last fall and used roast beef as a base before being topped with crispy onion strings, slice American cheese, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, onions, and pickles.

That sandwich was discontinued given its limited-time status after two months, so you may be able to expect the Caprese Salami Pesto sandwich to stay in restaurants through March and April.

What promotions does Jimmy John's have?

Through March 30th, Jimmy John's is hosting a contest called "The Gauntlet," in which it's convincing those with its rewards app to try every sandwich available on the menu. Those who managed to order all 25 sandwiches will win a super-sized Jimmy Chips Beanbag Chair.

"Three years in, we've seen great success and an opportunity to continue to evolve the program. Consumers love gamification, so it's the natural next step," chain chief marketer Darin Dugan said of the contest.

The last day to partake in the gauntlet is March 15th.