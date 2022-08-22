Popeyes Now Letting You Order Food Through Twitch

Days after a viral TikTok showed someone accidentally buying a digital Popeyes menu instead of a television, the famed fast-food joint is now allowing people to buy food from the restaurant in a similar fashion. Shortly after the video went viral on social media, Popeyes launched its own Twitch channel that streams most of the day where you can place an actual Popeyes order.

Using specific chat commands, you can type what you want into the stream's chat. The bots involved in the stream will then use that to redirect your browser to the Popeyes website and a pre-filled cart based on what you want. Judging by old videos on the company's Twitch page, the stream is live between five and eight hours a day.

Since essentially launching the Chicken Sandwich Wars three years ago with the release of its first-ever chicken sandwich, Popeyes has been on the ready when it comes to its digital media footprint. Previous campaigns have featured free food for people who accidentally misspelled the McDonald's domain name.

"Our franchisees have worked to increase staffing," Restaurant Brands — the parent company of Popeyes — said in a statement to Bloomberg. "We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return."

"We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12," one Popeyes spokesperson told ComicBook.com after the sandwich first sold out. "It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support."

Most recently, Popeyes changed things up a little by adding a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich to its menu, in addition to both its original and spicy varieties.

"Two years ago, our Chicken Sandwich reintroduced the world to our chicken mastery, and we have not stopped innovating since. We have a lot of fun experimenting with new flavors in our test kitchen, and this Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich is one I'm especially excited to bring to our guests," Popeyes President Sami Siddiqui offered in a press release.