Wendy's Finally Upgrading a Menu Item That Fans Have Been Demanding for Years

✖

Wendy's has become a staple in the world of fast food, even as its menu has undergone some significant changes over the years. Among them has been the shift in quality of the restaurant chain's french fries — but as the company announced this week, that will soon change. According to a new report from CNN Business, Wendy's has plans to unveil a new version of its french fries, with the updated recipe aiming to retain more heat and maintain its crispness for longer. The new fry recipe is expected to be available nationwide beginning in mid-September.

The company reportedly considered twenty different designs for its fries, before determining one that is "fairly consistent in shape and size" to its predecessors. According to the company, the new and improved fry will not look different from its predecessor, but should be able to be much less soggy.

"They're going to notice a difference as soon as they taste it," Wendy's President Kurt Kane told CNN Business. "The proof will be in the tasting."

"What we've done is balance the cut of the fry and kept a little bit of the skin of the potato on the fry to be able to drive flavor," Kane continued. "We used a batter system that allows us to be able to maintain crispiness, both when they're fresh and hot out of the fryer as well as several minutes later."

As the company put it, the new batter system will involve new and shorter fry baskets, helping the fries remain submerged in oil more consistently.

"What those new fry baskets do is enable us to make sure that we fry the fries correctly each and every time," Kane explained.

The decision was made partially due to the shift in ordering habits of consumers, with customers engaging with the company through drive-thru and delivery.

"A lot of the design characteristics are built around making sure that we can serve a hot and crispy fry every time, no matter how you choose to access Wendy's," Kane added. The fries will still be salted and will be served in new packaging that "reinforces what makes the fries special."

What do you think of Wendy's improving its french fry recipe? Are you excited to see the new crispiness in action? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!