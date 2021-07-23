The Jonas Brothers Just Challenged the Hemsworths to a Fight

✖

The Jonas Brothers are challenging the Hemsworth brothers to a UFC Match. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the three musicians were in a joking mood. They’re trying to hype their Olympic Dreams special on NBC and laughed about their athletic achievements. The host asked about the possible title of their memoir Blood as well. Joe Jonas stepped up and joked that it would be about bloodsport. He gestured towards YouTube celebrities like the Paul brothers and KSI stepping into the ring. Could the musical trio decide to test their might against the God of Thunder? Well, only in jest because they know that the beating would be severe if it all went down. One of the best parts of this clip is the other siblings looking over at Joe like he’s absolutely just spouting nonsense.

“We’re gonna take note from all the YouTubers that are having these boxing matches and we’re gonna have a big UFC match. It’s gonna be us versus the Hemsworth brothers,” Jonas joked. “The Hemsworths haven’t emailed us back yet, but it’s gonna be big.”

Recently, Jake Paul actually spoke out about his MMA prospects on social media. He had some choice words for UFC president Dana White.

“You may have bullied your way to controlling thousands of fighters careers...but I have never said I want to sign with the UFC...nor will I ever,” the star fired in a statement. “Maybe I would consider letting you co-promote one of my events against a UFC champion like you did for Conor [McGregor] when he fought Floyd [Mayweather] ... because you wouldn’t let Conor actually do it himself without you taking your cut.”

Paul continued, “You live in lies and every major fighter on your roster has complained about pay ... Conor, [Jon] Jones, [Jorge]Masvidal, [Nate] Diaz, [Francis] Ngannou,” Paul wrote. “You even make up fake belts to sell tickets instead of giving Amanda Nunes her opportunity to headline.”

“Remember Dana you were a cardio kickboxing instructor and didn’t even create the UFC ([Rorian] Gracie and [Art] Davie created it, the Fertittas saved it, and the FIGHTERS made it popular),” he concluded. “YOU’RE a bald bum who can’t do an interview now without being asked about me ... pay your fighters more.”

