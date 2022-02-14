Kanye West Posts Marvel’s Civil War Meme Targeting Pete Davidson

Kanye West is letting it be known that his beef with actor Pete Davidson has reached Marvel-level proportions! Kanye posted a now-deleted Instagram image that took Marvel Studios’ now-iconic poster for the warring heroes of Captain America: Civil War, and gave them a celebrity makeover. As you can see below, Ye sees himself as Captain America, with a team that includes hip-hop stars Drake, Travis Scott, and Future, plus Ye’s new beau, actress Julia Fox. On Pete “Iron Man” Davidson’s squad are Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, and pop-singers Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift.

If you have no idea what this music/reality show industry ‘Civil War’ is all about – that’s okay. The long-short of it is that after Kanye West and Kim Kardashian formally separated, Kim started dating Pete Davidson. Ye (as he’s formally named himself) has made it no secret that he hopes to reconcile with Kim; in what is now typical Kanye West fashion, the music icon and mogul is not dealing with disappointment well.

Here’s one such tirade from Ye that made headlines:

“I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend over the Super Bowl, but it happened,” Kanye wrote on Super Bowl Sunday. “The Super Bowl brings families together. For everyone married hold your spouse close. Make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them, because there’s a Skete lurking in every dirty ass alley waiting to help destroy your family and walk around in Calvin Kleins around your children. I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting at the 50-yard line. Always remember West was your biggest W.”

Kanye’s public attacks on Pete Davidson have gone further, with the musician referring to the comedian as a “di**head” in one post, and poking fun at Davidson’s past political endorsement stunt (a tattoo) by saying, “I wonder if Instagram gonna shut down my page for dissing Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”

As for the rest of the Marvel Civil War comparison: West explained in a now-deleted post why those other faces appear on the opposing team: “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you-know-who. We all speak in Billie language now.” Billie Eilish recently earned West’s ire for what he perceived to be her slamming Travis Scott over the mass death incident at his concert.

Cudi responded to the deleted post, saying “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f****** dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray u for [sic] brother.”

The rapper/singer later posted a public statement addressing the issue: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE”.