Keanu Reeves' Home Reportedly Burglarized by Multiple Men

The Los Angeles Police Department was reportedly called to the home of Keanu Reeves twice last week. Police announced over the weekend that they had been tipped off to a trespasser on the property on Wednesday, but nothing suspicious was happening when they arrived. Hours later, around 1 a.m. on Thursday, a security alarm went off, bringing the cops back to Reeves's house. According to law enforcement, this time around there was security video showing several men in ski masks breaking into the property. The only thing confirmed to have been stolen at this point is a gun.

The LAPD say Reeves was not home at the time of the break-in. A story at TMZ doesn't mention whether anyone else was home, but it seems unlikely since there are no reports of injuries.

Police are also reportedly considering the idea that the first call was made by someone casing the property. Presumably if true, they would have been testing law enforcement response time to the home. Alternatively, it's at least equally possible that the caller was honest and there was someone else scoping out the building, who made themselves scarce before police could arrive.

The initial call reportedly happened at 7 p.m., around six hours before the actual break-in. Police searched the property and found no one and nothing at that point, but the 1 a.m. break-in was't subtle, with several people involved and a smashed window.

Reeves has reportedly had a series of issues with intruders gaining access to his property; according to the TMZ story, the star suffered "back-to-back" break-ins back in 2014. Earlier this year, Reeves got a restraining order against an alleged stalker who claimed to be a relative of the star.

Reeves seemingly wrapped up the John Wick series this year with a fourth installment, although he is set to reprise the role in the upcoming Ballerina movie, which will take place in between John Wick's third and fourth films. There has already been some talk of reviving the franchise for more, but it seems to be entirely up to Reeves if he will return and, presumably, that depends heavily on whether he likes the script enough to put the character's happy ending in jeopardy.