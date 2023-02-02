Keanu Reeves Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Claims to Be His Relative

The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves has been granted a temporary restraining order after a man claiming to be his relative allegedly showed up at his home multiple times. TMZ brings word that the alleged perpetrator, Bryan Dixon, has reportedly been "harassing" Reeves and his partner Alexandra Grant for "months," routinely finding ways onto their property. Reeves reportedly "hired a security firm to investigate" the man after multiple instances of trespassing. Dixon reportedly trespassed onto Reeves' property six times between November and January, even falling asleep on the property and leaving a "suspicious and alarming" backpack.

The outlet continues, reporting that Reeves' filing for a restraining order revealed the man has made claims on social media that they're related and he " has set out to assign all of his personal 'rights' to Keanu and put Keanu in 'charge' of him. Further details about the event are unclear as of this writing, but Reeves was granted his temporary restraining order against Dixon, who reportedly has a warrant against him in another state for "alleged breaking and entering with felonious intent, possessing burglary tools and vandalism." Dixon is barred from being with 100 yards of Reeves or Grant.

Reeves has a big year ahead of him at movie theaters, reprising his John Wick role once again for John Wick: Chapter 4. The action-franchise is also expanding though, with the spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas in production. The actor will return as Wick for the spinoff as well, something that has surprised fans that follow the franchise.

"It's a cool story. Len Wiseman has a vision, but is also embracing, affectionately, the world of John Wick. Ian McShane is in it as Winston," Reeves said in the latest cover story for Total Film. He confirmed that his role is largely a cameo, saying he just "briefly" worked with de Armas. "So I felt that there was a cool handoff of stewardship, and it was fun to put the suit on again, however briefly," the actor continued. "There's a reason for [John] to be in Ballerina; it's very organic. And working with Ana was great. She really loves action, and she's really good at it."

Ballerina will be set between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth film in the series will debut on March 24, 2023.