BRZRKR Prequel Series "Poetry of Madness" Previewed by Keanu Reeves, BOOM! Studios

Keanu Reeves made the jump from movie star to comic book creator with BRZRKR in 2021, and the hit series is finishing up its final volume this year. That said, BRZRKR has already been set up and primed to be a massive multimedia franchise, with a movie adaptation, anime series, and novel all in the works. Add to that list another BRZRKR comic series that's been announced, a prequel story one-shot titled BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness #1.

As detailed in the press release by BRZRKR publisher BOOM! Studios, BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness will be a "Lovecraftian nightmare" that follows the titular character "B." at an earlier point in his immortal existence, where he was known as "The Tip of the Trident" and "Poseidon's Pet Demon," while serving as protector of the city of Atlantis. While full details haven't been revealed yet, it's clear that this story will b the BRZRKR version of the Atlantis, and how it sank down to become the undersea kingdom of legend.

This sort of one-shot special highlights the greatest strength of the BRZRKR series: the idea that B., as an immortal has lived so many lifetimes there are endless stories to tell about it (suited to many different formats), including stories like this, which intersect with actual myth, legend, or historical events.

Get the full details from BOOM! Studios about BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness #1 below – and check out some preview pages HERE.

BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness #1 Preview

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

BRZRKR: Poetry of Madness #1 Preview

A sea of gore and devastation awaits as B., through a fateful chance encounter, safeguards the advanced and ancient realm of Atlantis as its unstoppable protector. But a deceived king serves as a symbol for the rot inside the kingdom, as the security and peace created through B.'s violence is shallow… The cracks created by a secret cult might spell a monstrous end for the legendary city, one beyond even B.'s ability to save. BRZRKR: POETRY OF MADNESS #1 features covers by Steve Skroce, Travis Charest (Wildcats), David Aja (Hawkeye), and David Mack (Kabuki). BRZRKR: POETRY OF MADNESS is the newest release from BOOM! Studios' eponymous imprint, home to critically acclaimed original series, including BRZRKR by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney. BRZRKR: POETRY OF MADNESS #1 will be available in comic shops July 26, 2023.

Source: BOOM! Studios