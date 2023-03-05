Keanu Reeves Reveals Why He'll Never Do Hot Ones

With the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 almost here, Keanu Reeves is officially beginning the press tour. Lionsgate decided to have Reeves do an AMA on Reddit and it had some very interesting revelations. Reeves revealed that he's had talks with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about the Constantine sequel, as well as revealing that he still wants to play Wolverine for Marvel Studios. The John Wick: Chapter 4 star was also asked when he would make an appearance on the hit YouTube show Hot Ones, and the actor's answer may not surprise you. According to Reeves, we probably won't see him on the series due to how he handles spicy food.

"I love chicken wings…but I don't want to eat really spicy chicken wings," Reeves wrote. "Especially not in public…and certainly not with the consequences in private. Bon apetit."

"I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so," LawrenceFishburne told Collider, while promoting his new film The Ice Road. "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin. And the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing...is really the heart and soul of it."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th.

