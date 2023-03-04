Keanue Reeves Still Wants to Play Wolverine

Marvel Studios is getting ready to bring Wolverine back to the big screen with Hugh Jackman reprising the role that he made iconic in Deadpool 3. The studio was expected to recast the role, but with this era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe being called The Multiverse Saga, it made it possible for Jackman to return. Before the news of his return, fans were casting the role online, and some of the names that were thrown out there were Tom Hardy, Keanu Reeves, and even Taron Egerton. Reeves has been pretty vocal in the nerdy community and has previously revealed his interest in the Wolverine role. Now he's once again voicing that he wants to play the mutant. During a recent Reddit AMA, Reeves was asked if he had a role that he regretted turning down, and his response was plain and simple.

"Has there ever been a role in your career that you regret turning down?" To which Reeves responded: "…No…but I did always want to play Wolverine."

Hugh Jackman Denied His Wolverine Return Before It Was Confirmed

Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

What is the Latest Marvel Studios Film to Hit Theaters?

While it willl probably be quite sometime before we see Wolverine again on the big screen, Marvel Studios most recent film was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

