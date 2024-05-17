Goldfish Brings Back Fan Favorite Old Bay Flavor For the Summer

The first official holiday of summer is right around the corner and to celebrate the return of the season of fun and sun, Goldfish is bringing back a fan favorite flavor. On Thursday, Goldfish announced that the wildly popular Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers are making their return again this summer just in time for Memorial Day. More than that, Goldfish is also teaming up with Bravo's Summer House to kick off the season not just with the snack but with a 10.5-foot Goldfish-shaped pool floatie that comes with splashproof snack pouches perfect for holding your Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers.

"We spent a lot of time snacking in the summer house, whether it be in bed or by the pool and everyone I know loves Goldfish. I tried Old Bay Goldfish and it is seriously so good," Summer House housemate Amanda Batula said. "The iconic Goldfish cracker paired with the bold taste of Old Bay seasoning is perfect and I can't wait to bring this new favorite flavor into the mix!"

The pool floatie is available exclusively via giveaway. Fans just need to go to GoldfishSummerHouseGiveaway.com and fill out an entry form for a chance to win. 20 winners will be selected at random each day May 16-20, 2024. As for the Old Bay Goldfish, they are back for a limited time while supplies last.

"Goldfish Old Bay Seasoned Crackers are back by popular demand," Mike Fanelli, Senior Director, Snacks Marketing – Goldfish said. "The go-to, crave-worth summer snack that people can't wait to get their hands on is perfect for the beach, pool days, or road trips. This year we're excited to be kicking off the season by bringing back the beloved flavor with the people who know how to summer best."

For fans wanting to get their hands on the Old Bay Goldfish, those are back at retailers now for a suggested retail price of $3.69. The crackers, which have been wildly popular both in their initial release and when they came back last summer, features the distinct blend of 18 herbs and spices and time-honored taste of Od Bay. The flavor will be available for a limited time only, while supplies last so stock up while you can.