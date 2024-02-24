KFC Unveils Hip Take on Chicken Parmesan

Chizza is coming to the United States. After finding much success at Kentucky Fried Chicken locations abroad, the chicken chain's take on chicken parmesan is coming stateside for a limited time. Pronounced "Cheet-za" according to the restaurant, the meal features two KFC chicken tenders topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni.

"Fried chicken and pizza collaborated to create something even better – the Chizza," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez said in a press release. "The fan favorite mashup is finally available in the U.S. after making its way around the world – try it while you can!"

KFC to launch a new chicken-pizza “Chizza” 🍗 🍕 pic.twitter.com/4mgd1s1Hq5 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) February 24, 2024

KFC's Chizza has been on the menus for nearly a decade in the Phillipines, where it first saw release in 2015. Since then, the chain has introduced it to KFC locations in Korea, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Germany, Spain, and Mexico. Chizza will be available at participating KFC locations in the United States beginning Monday, February 26th and can be purchased as part of a meal in addition to being available a la carte.

KFC's new Famous Bowls

The Chizza is the second biggest launch of 2024 for KFC. Earlier this year, the chain unveiled an updated take on Famous Bowls that use french fries instead of mashed potatoes.

"Now you can smash your hunger with our new Smash'd Potato Bowls, which take comfort to an 11 with a unique twist on all your favorite KFC flavors smashed together. If you like our Famous Bowls, you're going to love this new bowl," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez offered in a press release. "At just $3.49, it's a comforting meal deal. Are you ready to smash it?"

The Smash'd Potato Bowls are now available nationally after a successful test period in Pittsburgh last year.