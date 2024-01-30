Nintendo Switch Finally Gets Controllers For Fans of Sriracha, Hot Dogs, and Kool-Aid

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hyperkin knows that the Venn diagram of gamers and fans of Kool-Aid, Sriracha, and Oscar Mayer hot dogs is just a circle, so they've partnered with all of these companies and Nintendo to launch limited edition Bluetooth wireless controllers with matching carrying cases for the Nintendo Switch.

In addition to the fun food-themed art, each controller is wireless up to 30 feet and features a turbo function in addition to retro styling. They're also compatible with a lot more than just the Switch. You can use one with a Windows 10/11 PC, Chromebook, Mac, Android, IOS Steam, Steam Deck, Rog Ally, Raspberry Pi, Amazon Games/Amazon Luna, and a Tesla. The controllers and cases are available now via the links below priced at $40 and $19 respectively. Keep in mind that these are one run and done.

In addition to the food-themed controllers, Hyperkin has also launched several limited edition pixel art designs inspired by the iconic game Tetris. You can pick those up here on Amazon priced at $40 each.

Finally, Princess Peach: Showtime is launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 22nd, and if you want to coordinate your console with the game, you'll need this brand new Joy-Con controller set in pastel pink. Pre-orders are currently live here at Walmart and may or may not return to Amazon priced at $79.99 with the same release date. Note that these controllers don't include any special functionality over standard Joy-Con, but a solid color for both controllers is a rarity for Nintendo. Plus, they're a limited edition release that won't be around for long.