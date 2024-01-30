Nintendo Switch Finally Gets Controllers For Fans of Sriracha, Hot Dogs, and Kool-Aid
Hyperkin has launched officially licensed retro style food controllers for the Nintendo Switch.
Hyperkin knows that the Venn diagram of gamers and fans of Kool-Aid, Sriracha, and Oscar Mayer hot dogs is just a circle, so they've partnered with all of these companies and Nintendo to launch limited edition Bluetooth wireless controllers with matching carrying cases for the Nintendo Switch.
In addition to the fun food-themed art, each controller is wireless up to 30 feet and features a turbo function in addition to retro styling. They're also compatible with a lot more than just the Switch. You can use one with a Windows 10/11 PC, Chromebook, Mac, Android, IOS Steam, Steam Deck, Rog Ally, Raspberry Pi, Amazon Games/Amazon Luna, and a Tesla. The controllers and cases are available now via the links below priced at $40 and $19 respectively. Keep in mind that these are one run and done.
- Hyperkin Sriracha Bluetooth Controller – See on Amazon
- Hyperkin Sriracha Hard Shell Case – See on Amazon
- Hyperkin Kool-Aid Bluetooth Controller – See on Amazon
- Hyperkin Kool-Aid Hard Shell Case – See on Amazon
- Hyperkin Oscar Meyer Hot Dog Bluetooth Controller – See on Amazon
- Hyperkin Oscar Meyer Hot Dog Hard Shell Case – See on Amazon
In addition to the food-themed controllers, Hyperkin has also launched several limited edition pixel art designs inspired by the iconic game Tetris. You can pick those up here on Amazon priced at $40 each.
Finally, Princess Peach: Showtime is launching on the Nintendo Switch on March 22nd, and if you want to coordinate your console with the game, you'll need this brand new Joy-Con controller set in pastel pink. Pre-orders are currently live here at Walmart and may or may not return to Amazon priced at $79.99 with the same release date. Note that these controllers don't include any special functionality over standard Joy-Con, but a solid color for both controllers is a rarity for Nintendo. Plus, they're a limited edition release that won't be around for long.