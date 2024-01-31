KFC Now Has Famous Bowls With French Fries

The KFC Famous Bowl has been a staple of the fast-food chicken joint's menu since its inception and now, it's getting a fresh update. Monday, KFC officials announced the KFC Smash'd Potato Bowl, a new take on the Famous Bowl. The new product uses a base of mashed potatoes, which are then topped with french fries and cheese. You can also get the upgraded version with chicken nuggets to replicate the Famous Bowls experience.

"Now you can smash your hunger with our new Smash'd Potato Bowls, which take comfort to an 11 with a unique twist on all your favorite KFC flavors smashed together. If you like our Famous Bowls, you're going to love this new bowl," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez offered in a press release. "At just $3.49, it's a comforting meal deal. Are you ready to smash it?"

The Smash'd Potato Bowls are now available nationally after a successful test period in Pittsburgh last year.

What else is new at KFC?

Just weeks ago, KFC unveiled its new Spicy Mac and Cheese Chicken Wrap, another version of the chain's take on McDonald's legendary Snack Wraps.

"No beef...KFC is THE destination for fried chicken wraps. We're serving up bold new flavors and big deals to help curb the post-holiday blues and give your wallet a break," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez said in a press release.

More on the new KFC Chicken Wraps line can be found below: