Disney Eats Collection Continues With a Pizza Party
A new food-themed Disney collection launches each month in 2024.
With the Disney100 celebration concluded, it appears that Disney is going to be all about food in 2024. The theme started with the Stitch Attacks Snacks Collection, which will see the launch of a new plush each month through the year. They also have a larger Disney Eats Collection with a similar release schedule. In January, they dropped new apparel, accessories, home goods, and more centered around our favorite Disney Parks treats. In February, it's all about pizza.
You can shop the entire Disney Eats collection right here at the Disney Store. The pizza lineup includes a Loungefly bag, spirit jersey, and an ear headband embellished with everyone's favorite gooey, cheesy snack. Note that shipping is free at the Disney Store on orders $75 or more using the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Wave 1 of the Disney Eats collection included items like Spirit Jersey, a popcorn box crossbody bag, and an ice cream sandwich scented pillow. There's even a woven shirt and Crocs clogs that are crammed with images of the following Parks treats: a pineapple swirl, turkey leg, Mickey Mouse waffle, Mickey Mouse caramel apple, pop corn, Mickey Mouse ice cream sandwich, churros, Mickey Mouse donut, pizza, Mickey Mouse burger and Mickey Mouse ice cream bar. A full breakdown of the collection can be found below.
-
Disney Parks Food Spirit Jersey – Walt Disney World ($79.99)
- Disney Parks Food Spirit Jersey – Disneyland ($79.99)
- Disney Eats Crocs Clogs ($64.99)
- Disney Parks Food Woven Shirt for Adults ($59.99)
- Disney Parks Food T-Shirt For Adults – Walt Disney World ($32.99)
- Disney Parks Food T-Shirt For Adults – Disneyland ($32.99)
- Disney Parks Food Icons Reversible Bucket Hat for Adults ($29.99)
- Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Sandwich Scented Pillow ($44.99)
- Disney Eats Popcorn Box Crossbody Bag ($34.99)
- Disney Eats Mickey Mouse Icon Earring Set by BaubleBar ($50)
- Disney Parks Food Short Sleep Set for Women ($54.99)
- Mickey Mouse Caramel Apple Pet Bed ($59.99)
- Mickey Mouse Popcorn Planter ($39.99)
- Disney Eats PopGrip by PopSockets ($21.99)
- Disney Eats Belt Bag for Adults ($49.99)
Again, the Disney Eats Collection is a 12-month affair, with each month featuring a new theme. Look out for a macaron collection in March. You can keep tabs on all of the monthly drops at the Disney Eats hub.