Stouffer's Introduces First Ever Frozen Food Advent Calendar

With September coming to a close, fall is firmly here, but even though Halloween is just around the corner, some are already looking forward to the winter holidays. Yes, people are already thinking about Thanksgiving and Christmas and that includes Stouffer's. Earlier this week, the brand announced the launch of their first-ever Advent calendar to help people get in the holiday spirit with frozen meals. The new Stouffer's Comfort Calendar — the brand's first Advent calendar as well as the first-ever frozen meal Advent calendar — goes on sale October 2nd.

The new Comfort Calendar comes in a gingerbread house-shaped box designed to feature different Stouffer's ingredients. The box itself includes seven Stouffer's dishes, each individually wrapped and ranging from family size to single serve as well as the newly released sides. Included in the box are:

• STOUFFER'S® Family Size Macaroni & Cheese

• STOUFFER'S® Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce

• STOUFFER'S® Bowl-Fulls® Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

• STOUFFER'S® Sides Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake

• STOUFFER'S® Sides Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

• STOUFFER'S® Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

• STOUFFER'S® Ultimate Five Cheese Mac

"The busyness of the holiday season makes daily mealtime a challenge for many families," Nate Hill, Vice President of Marketing, Stouffer's & Portfolio Expansion, said in a statement. "Stouffer's first-ever advent calendar aims to help families combat scratch cooking fatigue by delivering no-fuss, great-tasting meal solutions everyone will love. Our limited-edition Comfort Calendar, turns everyday favorites – like Mac & Cheese and Lasagna – into festive must-haves."

Fans wanting to get their hands on the Comfort Calendar will just need to go to this website starting October 2nd. The calendar, which costs $39.99 with shipping included, will be available via monthly drops through the rest of 2023.

In Other Seasonal Food News

While Stouffer's is looking ahead to the winter holiday season, fall seasonal favorites are still having their moment. McDonald's recently added a new coffee, Pumpkin Spice Bolder Blend Iced Coffee, at select locations as well as brought back the Pumpkin and Creme Pie. Additionally, Wendy's announced the arrival of the Pumpkin Spice Frosty to its menu for the season.

"Joining the Chocolate Frosty on menus, the new Pumpkin Spice Frosty merges the same creamy, delectable texture Frosty fans know and love with hints of pumpkin and a blend of warm spices like cinnamon and nutmeg for a taste of familiar fall flavors," Wendy's said in a statement. "It's just like eating pumpkin pie a la mode in a single bite, talk about a pumpkin pick-me-up!"

Stouffer's Comfort Calendar debuts on October 2nd.

Will you be checking out the Stouffer's Advent calendar? Let us know in the comment section!