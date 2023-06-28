Kraft Is Making Plant-Based Cheese

Kraft, a company known for turning its Kraft Singles cheese slices into a household commodity, just unveiled its latest innovation. Tuesday, Kraft Heinz revealed the Kraft NotCheese Slices, a new product cashing in on the plant-based craze. To satisfy the palates of vegan diets, the company partnered with NotCo to concoct the new items, which are entirely free of dairy products. At release, NotCheese Slices will be available in three flavors: American, Cheddar, and Provolone. According to the company, the NotCheese should be available soon wherever other Kraft products are sold.

"KRAFT NotCheese Slices deliver against the taste, texture and flavor consumers want and come in three delicious varieties: American, Cheddar and Provolone," the company says of its NotCheese products. "With each product, NotCo brings its revolutionary AI technology that has a proven track record in creating mouthwatering foods with plant-based ingredients and KRAFT NotCheese Slices are no different."

NotCheese slices are made with chickpeas, coconut oils, and other similar ingredients and they use no artificial flavors or dyes. The vegan cheese happens to be the second new cheese product offering Kraft's announced in the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the company revealed it'll be selling cheese-topped apple pie in celebration of July 4th.

"Kraft Singles is a small ingredient that makes a big difference, and we are on a mission to make simple irresistible and reignite America's love for Kraft American Cheese," said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director for Kraft Singles at the Kraft Heinz Company. "Melting cheese on top of apple pie is a tradition we see many of our fans enjoy, so we wanted to remind people that Kraft Singles multiplies the enjoyment of whatever food you are eating and inspire new ways to enjoy our product beyond the grill."

"At Little Pie Company, we take pride in our pies made from scratch, and are always thinking of ways to bring new flavors and experiences to our fans," added Arnold Wilkerson, creator of Little Pie Company. "When Kraft Singles approached us about creating a limited-edition pie featuring their iconic square, we were so excited and confident we could nail the recipe. Simply good and ready to eat, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is sure to be a delight for all this Fourth of July."