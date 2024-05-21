Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Getting Signature Coffee Blends

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rose to prominence in the late '80s and, by the early '90s, they became some of the most iconic figures in pop culture, as they were branded onto any product imaginable. Despite the decline of their popularity in subsequent decades, last year's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem revived excitement around the characters, not only among audiences who grew up with the heroes, but also in entirely new generations. With the Heroes in a Half Shell celebrating their 40th anniversary this year, Pop Culture Coffee is taking advantage of the revived excitement around the characters, releasing four signature flavors honoring each Ninja Turtle, which will be available both as ground coffee and as cold brew. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coffee is available to pre-order now at PopCultureCoffee.com.

Per press release, "Pop Culture Coffee, known for its unique collaborations with popular franchises, is expanding its agreement with Paramount Consumer Products in May to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a curated line of coffees, cold brews, and handspun mugs. The fun kicks off May 21st with a series of specially themed 'mutated' coffees that offer unique flavor combinations, as well as the first wave of the TMNT canned cold brew line of products."

"The 100% organic, ethically sourced, naturally and artificially flavored ground coffee bags each depict a Turtle in the style of the classic 1980s animated series which helped launch an enduring Turtle empire. PCC is also offering up four cold brews, each themed with 16-bit pixel art from the monolithic fan-favorite four-player arcade game by Konami, which debuted in 1989.

(Photo: Pop Culture Coffee)

(Photo: Pop Culture Coffee)

"You can purchase them individually or in a four-pack featuring each of the Turtles. 2024 will see a continued roll out of products to expand the line with characters from 2023 hit blockbuster Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the newest comic from the original TMNT creators, The Last Ronin, and more! Pop Culture Coffee's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coffee brand featuring the wisecracking, pizza-loving, villain-dicing adolescent turtles is ready to rock the coffee world in May!"

The four flavors are as follows:

Shell-Shocked Sugar Cookie: a combo of sugar cookie and almond featuring team leader Leonardo.

Cowabunga Caramel: a wonderful caramel and coconut team-up with the loveable Michelangelo on the bag. It's totally "Booyakasha!"

Half-Shell Hazelnut: a nutty hybrid of hazelnut and sweet crème, adorned with Donatello.

Turtle Power Peanut Butter Cup: a delectable peanut butter cup combination, depicting Raphael.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coffee is available to pre-order now at PopCultureCoffee.com.

Which flavors will you be ordering? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!