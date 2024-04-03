Kraft Unveils New Restaurant-Worthy Sauce Lineup

Kraft is changing things up — and elevating your sauce game in the process. On Wednesday, Kraft announced the addition of five new aiolis and sauces to their lineup with their brand-new Creamy Sauces line as part of the new Kraft Sauces rebrand. The rebrand not only features the first logo change for Kraft in a decade as well as new packaging, but elevated new sauces as well to bring new flavors to plates everywhere.

The new sauce lineup includes four aioli sauces. Aioli style sauces have been growing in popularity over recent years on the restaurant and culinary front, becoming popular choices as dipping sauces for things like fries and onion rings but also as additions to sandwiches and more. In Kraft's new lineup are the new Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli, Chipotle Aioli, Garlic Aioli, and Burger Aioli. Also included in the lineup is the Buffalo Style Mayonnaise Dressing which Kraft debuted last summer and quickly became a fan favorite. You can check out more about each sauce below.

· KRAFT Smoky Hickory Bacon Flavored Aioli: Specially designed for the 81% of consumers who love bacon!

· KRAFT Chipotle Aioli: A creamy aioli that adds rich, smoky flavor to favorite dishes, made with real chipotle peppers for a touch of subtle heat.

· KRAFT Garlic Aioli: Made with real roasted garlic that's ready to use right out of the bottle!

· KRAFT Burger Aioli: Might just become the best kept grilling secret! Spice up bland burgers or spread onto sandwiches for a special sauce that pairs perfectly with meat.

· KRAFT Buffalo Style Mayonnaise Dressing: A tangy new sauce boasting a cayenne pepper puree that provides a spicy burst of flavor sure to deliver on fans' desire for bolder flavors from their favorite brands.

ComicBook.com recently had a "first taste" of the new sauce lineup. All of the aiolis are strong additions to Kraft's offerings, with the Chipotle Aioli being particularly flavorful. The Garlic Aioli was an excellent complement for not only fries but went surprisingly well as an addition to mashed potatoes while the Burger Aioli was just subtle enough to let the other burger toppings shine but add just a little something more to elevate the overall burger experience.

"In today's world, we know the kitchen can be daunting for at-home cooks as culture holds them to impossibly high standards," Kaitlin Roe, Brand Director, Kraft said in a statement. "Kraft Sauces aims to show the world that you don't have to be a professional chef to make delicious food that feels good. With our new Creamy Sauces line, alongside our beloved existing offerings, Kraft Sauces brings restaurant-quality depth, tang, and spice right to the refrigerator – empowering fans to be more adventurous in the kitchen."

The new Creamy Sauces line — as well as the Kraft rebrand — is rolling out now to retailers nationwide.

Will you be checking out Kraft's new Creamy Sauces line? What do you think about Kraft's new rebrand? Let us know your thoughts – and which sauce you're most excited about, in the comment section!