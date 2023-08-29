Kraft Mac Releases Biggest Box Yet

As school starts for the year for many across the country, Kraft is hoping to make sure their learning minds are fueled properly. Tuesday, the maker of Kraft Mac and Cheese unveiled its largest offering yet, a sizable 30-pack box filled to the brim with the brand's Easy Mac bowls.

"The Kraft Mac & Cheese College Care Pack is the brand's first-ever 30-pack of Kraft Mac & Cheese Easy Mac Cups, with one cup for every day of the first 30 days college and an all-in-one reusable silverware set," the brand says of its new offering. "As the first year of college is notoriously tough with one-third of students saying that the transition to college is difficult, Kraft Mac & Cheese is helping ease the adjustment with this new dorm room essential and encouraging students to proudly choose what makes them feel good, inside and out."

The Kraft Mac & Cheese College Pack is now available for purchase on Amazon, which includes 30 bowls of microwavable pasta and a reusable set of silverware for $29.99.

"College students often become overwhelmed and homesick during this back-to-school time and turn to their favorite comfort foods during the adjustment period, particularly those that are easy-to-make in a dorm room microwave, like Kraft Mac & Cheese Cups," the brand added. "Kraft Mac & Cheese is the perfect comfort food for every stage of life – including going off to college – and this new pack makes easy, cheesy, and delicious meals more accessible than ever before."

The College Pack is one of Kraft Mac's biggest marketing moves since it changed its named from Kraft Macaroni & Cheese last year to Kraft Mac & Cheese.

"We know that people aren't turning to comfort food as a guilty pleasure, they are positively embracing comfort, saying yes to feeling good, saying yes to caring for themselves," Kraft Mac & Cheese brand manager Victoria Lee offered in a press release at the time. "There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers."