Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream Is Coming Back For the Holidays

After a year and a half, one of the most iconic ice creams is coming back. On Monday, Van Leeuwen announced that Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream is making its return to store shelves just in time for the holidays alongside the brand's lineup of seasonal Winter flavors. The ice cream offerings will all be available exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide starting October 23rd for a limited time.

The Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream first debuted back in July 2021 to celebrate National Macaroni & Cheese Day and was so popular that Van Leeuwen brought it back first as an online-only offering just one month later and then in March 2022, launched it in Walmart stores nationwide. This time, it joins all new Winter flavors as a limited release available through December 26th or until sold out. The winter flavors and their descriptions can be found below.

Kraft Mac & Cheese

If this reminds you of the ice cream you grew up with, you might be out of your mind. If this reminds you of the comforting bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese you grew up with, you're getting warmer. Because did we make this ice cream with that buttery, sweet iconic cheese? You bet.

Dill Pickle

Because there's no stopping us. This tangy yet sweet pickle ice cream is more pickle-ized with a dill pickle swirl. Don't knock it until you try it, because you know you will.

Peppermint Stick

To our sweet cream ice cream, we add a dash of pure peppermint extract along with crushed peppermint candy pieces. It makes every day Christmas. Except Christmas. Which is Christmas.

Caramel Sticky Bun

It starts with cinnamon brown sugar ice cream. We add swirls of caramel. Some cinnamon bun pieces. Think of it like a warm sticky bun with caramel. Only it's frozen. And it's ice cream.

Peanut Butter Fudge Pretzel

Peanut butter ice cream with swirls of fudge and pieces of praline pretzels. More commonly known as the ultimate trifecta of happiness.

Kettle Corn

We're basically a circus so it only makes sense that we'd create a sweet corn and butter ice cream with pieces of honeycomb for that subtly sweet yet salty taste that'll take you back to the big top.

Holiday Cookies & Cream

It's that time of year. Where everything is red and green, including what's in this pint. Festive red ice cream with dark chocolate cookies and a rich cream filling topped off with swirls of jolly green frosting.

"The wait is over – Mac (& Cheese) is back!" said Ben Van Leeuwen, co-Founder, and CEO of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. "Due to popular demand, we are bringing this iconic ice cream back to Walmart freezers nationwide after nearly a year and a half hiatus. We are excited for its return, and to be launching six other brand-new flavors, including Dill Pickle and Peppermint Stick."

"When we launched Kraft Mac & Cheese ice cream back in 2021, we never could have dreamed it would earn such a beloved place in both mac & cheese and ice cream lovers' hearts," says Victoria Lee, Brand Communications Manager, Kraft Mac & Cheese at the Kraft Heinz Company. "We know a cheesy and delicious bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese is comforting at every age and life stage, and the KRAFT Mac & Cheese Ice Cream brings that same nostalgic magic to the dessert aisle. In collaboration with our partners at Van Leeuwen, we're thrilled to give fans a little something extra to cheer about this holiday season."

Will you be checking out the return of Kraft Mac & Cheese Ice Cream? Let us know in the comments.