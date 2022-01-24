Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts to Anyone That Donates Blood This Week

Earlier this month, the American Red Cross issued its first-ever national blood crisis alert, signaling a rapidly depleting blood supply across much of the United States. To help remedy the situation, the outfit has now partnered with Krispy Kreme to reward those who opt to donate blood at some point over the next week. Effective from Monday, January 24th to Monday, January 31st, anyone who donates blood can go to their local Krispy Kreme for a free dozen of the chain’s iconic pastries.

“We’re grateful for all that the American Red Cross does for our country and we want to help them,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in a press release. “Hopefully a free Original Glazed dozen will increase awareness and even mobilize those who can give blood. We want them to enjoy the doughnuts with our thanks but also share the doughnuts while encouraging others to roll up their sleeves. We’re also encouraging all of our employees who can donate to do so.”

Per the Red Cross, all types of blood are needed—especially O positive and O negative, in addition to platelet donations. To view blood drive information in your area, you can use the Red Cross app, call 1-800-RED-CROS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

“The Red Cross is grateful to Krispy Kreme for helping us thank our generous blood donors who are stepping up to help restock hospital shelves for patients in need during this historic crisis,” added Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of Donor Services for the American Red Cross. “Our Red Cross teams are working around the clock to meet the needs of hospital patients but can’t do it alone. We hope this thank you from Krispy Kreme will help provide a ‘dozen more reasons’ for eligible individuals to make and keep their donation appointments in the days ahead.”

To redeem your free dozen of Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnuts, all you need to do is show up at a participating location with your donation sticker, or proof you donated available through the Red Cross app.