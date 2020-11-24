Krispy Kreme Announces Its "Nicest Holiday" Doughnut Collection

✖

2020 has been a rough year so instead of making a list and checking it twice, we're all on the nice list this holiday season, at least when it comes to Krispy Kreme. The doughnut company revealed their new holiday collection on Tuesday, the Nicest Holiday Collection which will not only see the return of the fan-favorite Santa Belly Doughnut, but the addition of two new varieties, the Christmas Tree Doughnut and the Nice Present Doughnut. The trio is available beginning November 27th through December 24th.

The fan-favorite Santa Belly Doughnut features a Chocolate Kreme doughnut that's been dipped in red icing and granulated sugar and has been decorated with chocolate icing belt and buttons along with a sugar piece for the belt buckle. The new Festive Tree Doughnut is a Red Velvet Cake batter filled doughnut, dipped in cream cheese icing and hand decorated with a tree and star. The new Present Doughnut is a Sugar Cookie Kreme filled doughnut, dipped in green icing and decorated with a ribbon and sugar piece "Nice" tag. Making the new doughnuts even sweeter, the collection is available in a festive limited-time holiday dozen box.

The Nicest Holiday Collection isn't the only sweet treat that Krispy Kreme has in store for doughnut fans this year, either. Later in December the brand will be offering a special treat for fans on "Day of the Dozens", 12/12, and on December 16th the Gingerbread People of America return with Gingerbread Glazed doughnuts.

And Krispy Kreme is taking the nice to yet another level for 2020. To thank those who help Santa Claus deliver packages, Krispy Kreme is giving all mail, parcel, and package delivery drivers who visit Krispy Kreme shops on Monday, November 30th a free Original Glazed dozen, no purchase necessary. You just have to show your employee badge or wear your work uniform.

"All year long delivery drivers have helped keep us safe and they have to work even harder during the holidays. They are definitely all on the nice list," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said in a statement. "It's one of the ways we're doubling down on nice throughout the 2020 holiday season, which will include new, delicious and festive Krispy Kreme doughnuts perfect for celebrating, gifting and sharing joy."

Krispy Kreme's Nicest Holiday Collection launches Friday, November 27th.

Which holiday doughnut are you most excited to try? Let us know in the comments.