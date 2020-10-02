Krispy Kreme Unveils Spooky New Halloween Doughnuts

✖

October has arrived and spooky season is in full effect — as it turns out, nobody knows that better than the team at Krispy Kreme. Thursday morning, the culinary minds revealed four new doughnuts, created specifically for this time of the year, each one paying homage to Halloween's favorite monsters. Part of the new "Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts" line include pastries based on Frankenstein's monster, The Wolfman, and Dracula.

In each dozen, you get three of each monster design plus four regular glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts, two with orange frosting, and two or chocolate frosting. The "Frank Monster Doughnut" is a square doughnut filled with the chain's "Original Kreme" filling before it's dipped in green icing and decorated like the classic Mary Shelley monster. Better yet, broken pretzel rods are inserted for the classic bolt look.

When it comes to Dracula, it's a similar square design as before but instead of the "Original Kreme," it's filled with the chain's raspberry filling for a ghoulish blood-like effect. The "Drake Monster Doughnut" then gets a light purple frosting treatment before getting decorate to look like the classic vampire. Both Frank and Drake include candy pieces for the eyes.

Last but not least, there's the "Wolfie Monster Doughnut," using the chain's classic "Original Glazed" treat as a base. It's then dipped in chocolate icing and decorate don top with "Chocolate Kreme" for a 3D effect. The Wolfie's then finished off with a candy face and two pieces of what looks to be Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the ears.

“This Halloween, we're trading scary for sweet and helping fans create new ways to safely enjoy the season,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in a press release. “Instead of asking for sweet treats, let’s give them away to all the neighbors, family and friends we appreciate so much. It’s not a normal Halloween, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make it a sweet one.”

In addition to the new "spooky" doughnuts, the doughnut chain is hosting "Sweet-or-Treat" Saturdays throughout the month of October, giving those who purchase a dozen doughnuts at regular price a second dozen for $1. On top of that, Krispy Kreme has pledged to give a free doughnut to anyone who visits on Halloween dressed up in their costumes.