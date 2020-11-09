Krispy Kreme Finally Has Caramel Glazed Doughnuts

✖

At long last, Krispy Kreme has introduced Caramel Glaze to its line-up. For the first time ever, the Winston-Salem-based doughnut chain has added a caramel-flavored frosting to its wide array of breakfast pastries. Beginning immediately, Krispy Kreme fans can go to their nearest store and get one of two new doughnuts with the caramel goodness.

"Combining the melt-in-your-mouth experience of an Original Glazed® Doughnut with silky, decadent caramel, Krispy Kreme’s new Caramel Glazed Doughnut and Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnuts are available starting Nov. 9 for a limited-time at participating shops across the U.S," the company announced in a press release Monday.

The Caramel Glazed Doughnut features the classic Original Glazed doughnut you all have come to know and love, only this time it has the new Caramel Glaze. The Salted Double Caramel doughnut is exactly what it sounds like — it takes the regular Caramel Glazed Doughnut, adds additional caramel icing on top, and is then topped off with salted crunch topping.

“There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind,” Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena said in the statement. “It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

The company is touting the additions as a limited time offering, in the same way previous offerings like lemon, blueberry, strawberry, and coffee fared. According to the Krispy Kreme website, the offerings will run for two weeks — this week and next.

The new doughnuts are also available at participating locations only, so you may want to call ahead of time before heading out the door for your Caramel Lover's Dozen.