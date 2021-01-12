Krispy Kreme Launches Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection

✖

With 2020 having been a trying year and 2021 already off to something of a rough start, celebrating the small victories sounds like a pretty solid strategy right now and Krispy Kreme wants to help doughnut fans celebrate the "mini wins" with -- what else? -- mini doughnuts. Krispy Kreme has introduced their new, limited edition Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection, offering fans four dessert-inspired treats for the ultimate little celebration.

The limited edition Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection includes doughnuts inspired by favorite dessert choices: Lemon bar, Strawberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and Birthday Cake. According to a press release, fans can try all four of the mini desserts in a new, four-count box as well as in a 16-count box for even more ways to celebrate.

“Coming off 2020, celebrating any and all wins – including small ones – is a way we can keep each other’s spirits up,” said Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer Dave Skena. “Our Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection is a great way to celebrate the little wins to bring out the big smiles that keep us going.”

The Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Doughnut is described as a mini doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie dough filling, chocolate drizzle, and mini chocolate chips. The Mini Lemon Bar Doughnut is a mini doughnut dipped in yellow icing and topped with shortbread crumbles, powdered sugar and a lemon curd swirl. The Mini Strawberry Cheesecake Doughnut is a mini doughnut dipped in cream cheese icing and topped with graham cracker crumble, Cheesecake Kreme™ and a strawberry drizzle and the Mini Birthday Cake Doughnut is a mini doughnut topped with confetti cake crumbles and decorated with a dollop of birthday cake flavored buttercream and sprinkles.

In addition to the Mini Dessert Doughnut Collection, Krispy Kreme is also helping doughnut fans celebrate "mini wins" by declaring Wednesdays in the month of January to be "Win-days". On January 13th, 20th, and 27th, Krispy Kreme will offer special deals on doughnuts for anyone who participates in celebrating mini wins. All they have to do is follow @krispykreme on social media for the "Win-day" offer. Fans can also share how they are celebrating by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social.

