Krispy Kreme Giving Free Doughnuts to Delivery Drivers on November 30

Thanksgiving may have been last Thursday, but Krispy Kreme is still in the spirit of showing gratitude, especially when it comes to the delivery drivers who not only keep the world running by making sure parcels and packages and other shipped items make it to their destinations but function as Santa's little helpers during the holiday season as well. On Monday, November 30th, Krispy Kreme is saying thank you to delivery drivers by giving them a free Original Glazed dozen.

This act of kindness is available to all mail, parcel, and package delivery drivers who visit Krispy Kreme shops on Monday, November 30th with no purchase necessary. All you have to do is show your employee badge or be wearing your work uniform. That’s it. It's part of how the shops are "doubling down on nice" during the 2020 holiday season.

"All year long delivery drivers have helped keep us safe and they have to work even harder during the holidays. They are definitely all on the nice list," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts said in a statement. "It's one of the ways we're doubling down on nice throughout the 2020 holiday season, which will include new, delicious and festive Krispy Kreme doughnuts perfect for celebrating, gifting and sharing joy."

If you don't happen to be a delivery driver, Krispy Kreme still has a pretty sweet deal for you as well. Krispy Kreme is running a Cyber Monday promotion on November 30th as well, offering a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen. All you have to do to take advantage of that deal is to start an order for either delivery or pickup on the Krispy Kreme website or app, add the dozen of your choice to the cart, add an Original Glazed dozen, then enter the code "CYBERMONDAY" at checkout. The offer is limited to one free Original Glazed dozen per order. It is also not available in stores, so you'll want to make sure that you are placing your order online to take advantage.

