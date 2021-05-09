Krispy Kreme Offering Free "Graduate Dozen" To 2021 Grads

✖

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-2021 school year was a challenging one for many students. Between virtual learning, canceled events, and the continued concerns over the pandemic, students have had a lot to deal with and for many graduating seniors, things still aren't quite normal with many high schools and colleges forgoing traditional commencement ceremonies for a second year straight. Now, Krispy Kreme is hoping to make things just a bit better for the Class of 2021 by bringing back their "Graduate Dozen".

The "Graduate Dozen" will return to participating Krispy Kreme locations from May 10 to 16 and, on Thursday, May 13, any high school or college senior wearing "Class of 2021" graduation swag can get a "Graduate Dozen" free while supplies last. Families and friends of the graduates can also purchase the limited-time dozen from May 10 to 16 via drive-thru, in the shop, or by ordering online via Krispy Kreme's app or website.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"It's been a tough year for this year's graduates, marked by virtual learning, canceled sports, limited school activities, altered or eliminated proms, and non-traditional graduation ceremonies. But the class of 2021 persevered through it all," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We admire them, we’re proud of them and we want to celebrate all of them by giving them a special Graduate Dozen completely free at their local Krispy Kreme."

The Graduate Dozen is made up of Krispy Kreme fan-favorites including Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles along with custom 2021 doughnuts. You can check out the descriptions below.

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a “2”

Original Glazed, White Iced “0” is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing “0”

Cake Batter Filled is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a “2”

Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a “1”

Yellow Iced Original Glazed is our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a white icing drizzle

