Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts To Those Vaccinated Against COVID-19

As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out across the country, Krispy Kreme is offering an incentive for individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible: free doughnuts. Krispy Kreme already gave away free doughnuts in early March and again on St. Patrick's Day. Beginning today, any vaccinated person can go to a Krispy Kreme and show the staff their COVID-19 vaccination card and receive one free Original Glazed doughnut. People can make good on this deal on any day at any time and as many times as they like throughout the week. However, the offer is only good through the end of 2021. The earlier you get your vaccine, the more days you'll have to take advantage of the Krispy Kreme deal.

According to a press release, Krispy Kreme also will support health care workers and volunteers who are helping administer vaccines by delivering free doughnuts to select vaccination centers throughout the country in the coming weeks. For employees, Krispy Kreme is offering up to four hours of paid time off each to help encourage and enable them to go get their COVID-19 vaccinations, thus furthering the safety of team members and guests.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer.

Krispy Kreme also announced that it will launch “Be Sweet Weekends.” During these weekends, guests who purchase any dozen will receive an offer for an additional “Be Sweet Dozen” to share with a friend or neighbor for $1. The Original Glazed dozen with a special smiley-face doughnut will be available for nine consecutive Saturday‑Sundays, March 27th through May 23rd. Krispy Kreme will also offer one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut, no purchase necessary, every Monday, from March 29th through May 24th.

Will you be taking advantage of this Krispy Kreme offer? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

