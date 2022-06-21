Krispy Kreme Is Going to Start Selling Glaze-Flavored Ice Cream

Krispy Kreme has long been known for iconic pastries. Now, the chain is looking to upset the status quo with one of its most surprising products yet. Tuesday, company officials unveiled plans to get into the world of ice cream or, more specifically, ice cream flavored like Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme's Original Glaze Soft Serve will be available in cups, cones, or as milkshakes at 10 markets throughout the country at launch. Those markets include Charlotte, Greensboro, and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas. The chain says it plans to roll out to more markets like Mobile, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Pensacola, Florida, New Orleans, Louisiana; Branson, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas soon.

"The introduction of Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream is a big day for Krispy Kreme and our fans," Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena added in a press release. "Our fans love Krispy Kreme doughnuts, and they also love rich, creamy, ice cream. We're confident their love of ice cream and for Krispy Kreme is going to go to an entirely new level after they experience these deliciously unique shakes, cones and cups. We're thrilled to begin our rollout on the first day of summer."

Ice cream will be available in three flavors in cups and waffle cones including Original Glazed, Strawberry Ice Sprinkled, and Chocolate Iced. There will then be seven flavors of milkshakes. In addition to the three aforementioned flavors, other milkshakes that will be available include Lemon Filled, Cookies & KREME, Birthday Batter, and Coffee & KREME.

The company added that it intends to get the new frosting-flavored ice cream in additional markets by the end of summer.