Krispy Kreme Shares the Love With New Hershey's Doughnuts for Valentine's Day

Now that February is here, love is in the air and Krispy Kreme is celebrating Valentine's Day and all the love that gets shared as part of the season with the introduction of four all-new heart-shaped doughnuts full of the most "romantic" ingredient of all: Hershey's chocolate. Available now at participating locations in the United States, doughnut fans can indulge in these new limited edition sweet treats: Hershey's I Pick You, Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss, Hershey's Strawberry Dream, and Hershey's Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme

Each of the four new doughnuts are available individually or as the new Valentine's Day Dozen. The Valentine's Day Dozen comes in a custom red and pink "Choc-Full-of-Love" box with a heart-shaped cutout showcasing the chocolate sweet treats inside. Customers can get the treats via pickup or delivery on the Krispy Kreme app and website. You can check out details of the doughnuts below.

▪ Hershey's I Pick You: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme and dipped in Hershey's chocolate icing, decorated with a butter creme and icing rose.

▪ Hershey's Double Chocolate Kiss: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey's milk chocolate filling, dipped in HERSHEY'S chocolate icing and covered in Hershey's mini milk chocolate Kisses.

▪ Hershey's Strawberry Dream: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Hershey's strawberry flavored Kreme, dipped in red icing and covered in white chocolate chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

▪ Hershey's Chocolate Chip Caramel Kreme: A heart-shaped doughnut filled with Kreme, dipped in Hershey's caramel icing and covered in Hershey's chocolate icing drizzles, semi-sweet chips and a heart sprinkle blend.

"This Valentine's Day there's no sweeter way to show you care than with a box of heart-shaped Krispy Kreme doughnuts made with real HERSHEY'S chocolate," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme in a statement.

The new, limited edition Hershey's doughnuts are available now for a limited time.