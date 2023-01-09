Krispy Kreme Partners With Biscoff for First New Doughnuts of Year

Krispy Kreme officially has its first new doughnuts of the new year. Monday, the breakfast chain announced plans to partner with Biscoff on a series of new offerings over the coming weeks. In total, Krispy Kreme is introducing three new doughnuts featuring the caramelized biscuits, best known as the treats available during flights.

The first pastry is a twist on the iconic Krispy Kreme Original Glazed, only instead of being dunked in the regular glaze, it will be dipped in Biscoff Cookie Butter icing. Then comes the Biscoff Cookie Butter Cheesecake Doughnut, which features an Original Glazed doughnut as its base before being topped with the Cookie Butter icing, a swirl of cream cheese buttercream, and smashed Biscoff cookies. Last comes the Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme Filled Doughnut, which is the chain's typical shell doughnut filled with Biscoff Cookie Butter Kreme filling. It's then dunked in the same Cookie Butter icing before a getting dark chocolate icing.

"Our doughnuts made with Lotus Biscoff are popular around the world and it's definitely time for our U.S. fans to get a taste," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release. "Both doughnut and cookie lovers will be amazed by this delicious combination."

All three doughnuts are available immediately and will be able for purchase as supplies last. As an added bonus, anyone who buys any of the doughnuts will also receive a complimentary packet of Biscoff cookies.