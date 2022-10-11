Krispy Kreme Changes Its Name and Logo for Halloween

Krispy Kreme is no more. Monday, the international doughnut chain announced a fresh new brand in celebration of spooky season. For the next couple of weeks, the confectioner formally known as Krispy Kreme will now go by Krispy Skreme. On top of the name and logo change, the chain also introduced a new line of Halloween doughnuts to coincide with the release.

Beginning immediately, Krispy Skreme fiends can go to participating locations and get a special Haunted House-inspired box full of new doughnuts include the Spooky Spider Doughnut, the Scaredy Cat Doughnut, the Boo Batter Doughnut, and the Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut.

"A Krispy Skreme Halloween is more about sharing than scaring, and with Scary Sharies each Saturday we make it easy to 'boo' a neighbor with the best treat going," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Skreme. "And when fans open the door on our haunted house custom box, they'll 'skreme' with delight at all-new doughnuts that are perfect for celebrating everything that's sweet about Halloween."

The changes will last through Halloween as the chain runs a variety of deals throughout the month. Beginning October 15th, anyone who visits a Krispy Skreme will be able to purchase a $2 dozen when any other dozen is purchased. Then on Halloween, anyone who visits Krispy Skreme in a Halloween costume will get a free doughnut of their choice.

What new Krispy Kreme doughnuts are there?

Deatils on the four new Krispy Skreme doughnuts can be found below:

Spooky Spider Doughnut: An Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and topped with cookie pieces, an icing spider web, and a spider sugar piece.

Scaredy Cat Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Kreme™, dipped in purple icing and decorated with green buttercream and chocolate icing, and topped with a cat chocolate piece.

Boo Batter Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with delicious cake batter, topped with neon green icing, spooky sugar sprinkles, buttercream and a ghost sugar piece.

Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut with neon orange icing and topped with a Halloween sprinkle blend.

Is Krispy Kreme really changing its name?

In a sense, yes. Mirroring a marketing ploy that launched last year, Krispy Kreme has changed the logo and branding on all of its marketing efforts to Krispy Skreme. That includes in-store promotional items and doughnut boxes. Also like last year, it's expected that branding will revert to the previously green, white, and red look once Halloween is over.