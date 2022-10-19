McDonald's Teaming Up With Krispy Kreme to Sell Doughnuts, But There's a Catch

For some McDonald's customers, stopping by the fast food icon for their morning coffee just got a bit sweeter. On Tuesday, McDonalds and Krispy Kreme announced that they are teaming up with McDonald's selling Krispy Kreme donuts beginning on October 26th. There's just one catch: this is just a test taking place at nine McDonald's locations in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to CNN, the decision for McDonald's to carry Krispy Kreme doughnuts is part of a test to "inform future menu decisions" and is seen, generally, as an unusual move for both companies — especially since McDonald's already offers pastries as part of their McCafé lineup. When it comes to the Krispy Kreme offerings at these select McDonald's locations, Krispy Kreme will deliver the doughnuts daily and customers can choose to purchase individual doughnuts or in packs of six. There will also be a few options in terms of flavors that customers can choose from, including glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and raspberry filled. The doughnuts will be available for purchase all day.

"McDonald's is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions," a statement for the chain read. "This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants."

As this is a test run, the Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at those select McDonald's for a limited time only. It's not clear exactly what the timeline for the test is. The doughnuts will be available in restaurant and drive thru only so it doesn't sound like this is something that customers will be able to order from McDonald's using various delivery apps.

What do you think? Would you want to get Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald's? If you're in the Louisville area, will you be checking out this menu offering? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!