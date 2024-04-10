Krispy Kreme Teams Up With Kit Kat For New Doughnut Collection

Thanks to Krispy Kreme, doughnut fans are about to have an even better reason to take a break and indulge in something sweet. On Wednesday, Krispy Kreme announced that they've teamed up with Kit Kat to release an all-new collection of doughnuts that feature the iconic crispy, chocolaty candy. The new collection is available now for a limited time.

The new collection features three doughnuts, the Kit Kat Crunch Doughnut, the Kit Kat Cookie Dream Doughnut, and the Kit Kat Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut. Each doughnut in the collection features Kit Kat candy bars, giving fans a doughnut experience that is creamy and crispy all at the same time. You can check out the official descriptions for each of the three doughnuts below.

• KIT KAT Crunch Doughnut – an Original Glazed Doughnut hand-dipped in rich HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate icing, finished with chopped KIT KAT pieces and chocolate flavored crispies.

• KIT KAT Cookie Dream Doughnut – an unglazed doughnut filled with cookie dough flavored Kreme™, hand-dipped in HERSHEY'S Milk Chocolate icing and covered with chopped KIT KAT pieces, cookie crumbles, and semi-sweet HERSHEY'S chips with a delicate drizzle of cookie dough flavored icing.

• KIT KAT Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut – an Original Glazed doughnut topped with brownie batter-flavored buttercream, covered with chopped KIT KAT and brownie pieces, and finished with salted caramel flavored ribbons.

"Life is busy. Take a break with our new Kit Kat Collection," Dave Skena, global brand officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement. "Every creamy, crispy, chocolatey-sweet bite will help turn that busy day into a sweet one."

Fans wanting to check out the Kit Kat Collection can pick the treats up in shop or get them for pickup or delivery via the Krispy Kreme app and website. They can also find them at select grocery stores in 6-packs delivered to participating stores daily.

Krispy Kreme Recently Announced They Will Be Available in McDonald's by 2026

In March, McDonald's and Krispy Kreme announced a new partnership that will see doughnuts from Krispy Kreme made available at participating McDonald's locations within the next two years.

"Since the launch of breakfast nearly 50 years ago, we've continued to offer new menu items, flavors and experiences that have made McDonald's an irreplaceable part of fans' morning routines," Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA's Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said in the release. "This partnership is an exciting next step in that journey and a chance to unlock new business opportunities in the breakfast category and throughout the day. Our fans' love for Krispy Kreme runs deep, and we can't wait to make it even easier for them to satisfy their sweet tooth at McDonald's restaurants across the country."

"The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, 'please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.' Partnering with McDonald's on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme," added Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth.

Are you excited about Krispy Kreme's new Kit Kat Collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!