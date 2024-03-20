Krispy Kreme Celebrates Spring With New Mini Doughnut Collection

Spring is finally here and with it comes new treats — including from Krispy Kreme. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced the debut of their all-new spring inspired doughnut collection of mini treats that are set to make the season just that much sweeter. This year, the brand is rolling out at participating locations across the United States for a limited time their Spring Minis, a collection of four mini doughnuts that are designed to help doughnut fans "hatch happy".

"We're excited to help our fans 'hatch happy' with these all-new Spring Minis – from the first day of Spring through Easter Sunday" said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "These bright, beautiful doughnuts are sweet treats for celebrating the season with family and friends."

Available starting March 19th, doughnut lovers can get the Mini Birds Nest doughnut made with Cadbury Mini Eggs, the Strawberry Egg Doughnut, the Hatching Chick Doughnut, and the Robin's Egg Doughnut. You can check out their descriptions below.

▪ Mini Birds Nest Doughnut: Featuring Cadbury Mini Eggs atop a mini Original Glazed Doughnut, adorned with chocolate buttercream and spring sprinkles.

▪ Strawberry Egg Doughnut: A mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in strawberry icing, adorned with yellow and teal drizzles.

▪ Hatching Chick Doughnut: A mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in light yellow icing and white nonpareils, finished with chocolate and orange icing.

▪ Robin's Egg Doughnut: A mini Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in teal icing and daisy sprinkles.

The Spring Mini collection is available both in shop and for pickup or deliver via the Krispy Kreme app and website. Doughnut fans can also enjoy the hatching Chick Doughnut, the Strawberry Egg Doughnut, and the Robin's Egg Doughnut alongside the brand's Original Glazed Doughnut in a Krispy Kreme 8-pack delivered fresh to select grocery stories daily.

As was noted above, the Spring Mini collection is available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme locations in the United States so if these flavors sound like the perfect way to kick off spring, you'll want to check them out soon.

What do you think about the latest collection from Krispy Kreme? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!